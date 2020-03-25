Official puts capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants at 885MW

The statistics indicate that new renewable power plants with a generating capacity of 345MW are also under construction.

Some 61 solar power plants have been installed in different parts of the country generating 44% share of Iran’s renewable power generation, according to the report.

There are also some 19 wind power plants all over the country, having a 34% of Iran’s renewable power generation.

Hydroelectric power plants also meet 12% contribution to the country’s renewable power generation.

However, it seems that Iran has failed to reach the goals it had set for power generation. Homayoon Haeri, Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity and Energy Affairs, had earlier said that the country makes efforts to reach a 1,000MW capacity in renewable energy generation at the end of last year.

