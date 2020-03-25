Mar 25, 2020, 2:33 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 83727319
0 Persons

Tags

Official puts capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants at 885MW

Official puts capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants at 885MW

Tehran, March 25, IRNA – The operating capacity of Iran’s renewable power plants exceeded 885MW in the last month of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), according to the latest statistics released by Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization on Wednesday. 

The statistics indicate that new renewable power plants with a generating capacity of 345MW are also under construction.

Some 61 solar power plants have been installed in different parts of the country generating 44% share of Iran’s renewable power generation, according to the report.

There are also some 19 wind power plants all over the country, having a 34% of Iran’s renewable power generation.  

Hydroelectric power plants also meet 12% contribution to the country’s renewable power generation.

However, it seems that Iran has failed to reach the goals it had set for power generation. Homayoon Haeri, Deputy Energy Minister for Electricity and Energy Affairs, had earlier said that the country makes efforts to reach a 1,000MW capacity in renewable energy generation at the end of last year.   

9341**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 9 =