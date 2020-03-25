Mar 25, 2020, 2:09 PM
Iran envoy urges all states to defy US sanctions

Tehran, March 25, IRNA - Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the United Nations in New York Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Wednesday that the US fails to heed the UN officials call for removal of sanctions, urging all states to defy the US sanctions on Iran.

"Growing numbers are advocating ending US' #EconomicTerrorism on Iran," Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account.

"Governments & parliamentarians (including from US), UN officials & NGOs are all calling upon US to lift sanctions so we can better fight #COVID19," he added.

He noted: "If US does not heed this call, all must defy sanctions."

Earlier on Tuesday,  the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement called for re-evaluating sanctions on countries like Iran which have been affected by coronavirus pandemic.  

"At this crucial time, both for global public health reasons, and to support the rights and lives of millions of people in these countries, sectoral sanctions should be eased or suspended," she said.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview with Brazilian media ‘Folha de S. Paulo’ that the US Medical Terrorism impeded Iran's effective reaction against corona pandemic.

The US maximum pressure against Iran blocks exports "so, we have less resources for investment", he added.

Iran is a rich country but due to sanctions we do not have necessary resources to serve affected people, he noted.

Even if we had financial capability to supply them, sanctions impede purchase of medicines and medical equipment.

