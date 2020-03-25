President's aide congratulates birth anniversary of Zoroaster

He noted that the role of Zoroastrians’ medical and health services is clear for Iranians.

Zoroaster taught Zoroastrians to preserve Iranian cultural heritage and rituals.

Inviting followers to humanism, righteousness, righteousness, freedom and justice are common to all prophets of the monotheistic religions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yunesi prayed for the souls of those Zoroastrians who died of coronavirus to rest in peace.

Zoroaster, also known as Zarathustra, Zarathushtra Spitama or Ashu Zarathushtra, was an ancient Iranian spiritual leader who founded what is now known as Zoroastrianism.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish