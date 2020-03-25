Mar 25, 2020, 1:13 PM
President's aide congratulates birth anniversary of Zoroaster

Tehran, March 25, IRNA - President’s Special Aide on Ethnic and Religious Minorities Affairs Ali Yunesi in a message congratulated the birth anniversary of Zoroaster, saying it is an honor for Iranians to be the cradle of monotheism and Iranians are the most ancient monotheist people in the world.

He noted that the role of Zoroastrians’ medical and health services is clear for Iranians.  

Zoroaster taught Zoroastrians to preserve Iranian cultural heritage and rituals.

Inviting followers to humanism, righteousness, righteousness, freedom and justice are common to all prophets of the monotheistic religions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Yunesi prayed for the souls of those Zoroastrians who died of coronavirus to rest in peace.

Zoroaster, also known as Zarathustra, Zarathushtra Spitama or Ashu Zarathushtra, was an ancient Iranian spiritual leader who founded what is now known as Zoroastrianism.

