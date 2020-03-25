Comdr: Iranian Army well-prepared to thwart any threat

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony to unveil 2,000-bed Army hospital, Sayyari said that immediately after reports of the epidemic in China, Iranian army health system has taken major steps to contain coronavirus in Iran.

He added that following the Supreme Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s order with regard to organizing health system and the Army conducted drills to stand against possible biological attack, Iranian Army has increased combat readiness.

The measures taken include giving service to 32 hospitals and all clinics, providing 1,600 beds, launching 200 makeshift and stable monitoring centers, creating 4,575 beds for hospitals, screening and disinfecting cars, streets, public places, creating workshops for making face-masks, disinfectants, taking advantage of modern warfare systems.

The head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Tuesday that 8,913 people out of a total of 24,811 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,934 have lost their lives.

