Iranian embassy calls on Tokyo to ignore US sanctions on Iran

Referring to the remarks of Iran's ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahhed at a news conference yesterday with the Japanese media in Tokyo, the Iranian Embassy in Japan also tweeted on Friday that the world countries, including Japan, should ignore the US cruel and unilateral sanctions that endanger the health of the Iranian people, and even the world, and provide Iran with access to medical equipment to contract coronavirus.

Rahmani-Movahhed had emphasized that the US regime's hostility towards the Iranian people has entered a new phase and has launched health terrorism against the Iranian people, adding that limitations in this respect violate this important principle.

Fortunately, authorities in some countries and international organizations, recognizing these sensitive international special circumstances, have called for the immediate and serious lifting of all sanctions, including medical, pharmaceutical, laboratory and other medical requirements, Iran's ambassador to Japan added.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Thursday that 10,457 people out of a total of 29,406 infected by the coronavirus have survived it while 2,234 have unfortunately succumbed to the deadly virus.

Jahanpour said that 2,389 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday (Wednesday).

