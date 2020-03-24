Envoy: All Iranian athletes safe after Croatia quake

Esmaeeli said that he is in contact with all Iranian athletes in Croatia.

He added that Yusef Karami, head coach of Jastreb Taekwondo Club is training his students online.

Esmaeeli noted that Sadeq Moharrami who is playing in GNK Dinamo Zagreb is doing his exercises in Zagreb.

He went on to say that Mehdi Mohammad Khani who is playing in Varaždin Club is also in suitable conditions.

The European Seismological Agency (EMSC) said that an earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck a wide area North of the capital, Zagreb.

The epicenter was 7km north of Zagreb at a depth of 10km.

9376**2050

