China daily: US sanctions violate UNSC resolution 2231

“Iran was the first country to extend its sympathy to the Chinese people and officials and, despite the challenges that Iran’s economy has faced due to the unlawful unilateral sanctions imposed by the US, Iran donated 3 million face masks to China,” Chinese media reported.

“But now, these sanctions which are in violation of UN Security Council resolution 2231, are hampering Iran’s domestic fight against the coronavirus,” it added.

Stressing the fact that Iran should also be able to take advantage of aid packages, the media said: ”Their inability to do so ( because of unilateral US sanctions), hinders the Iranian government’s efforts to battle Covid-19.”

“World Health Organization representatives have hailed Iran’s actions in combating the coronavirus, adding that Iran is capable of dealing with the crisis but needs help.”

“From the legal perspective, the US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action annexed to the UN Security Council resolution 2231 and disregard for the International Court of Justice injunction to stop the imposition of sanctions on humanitarian activities, are obvious violations of international law,” The South China Morning Post reiterated.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 8,376 people out of a total of 23,049 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,812 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

