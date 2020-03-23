Iran, Russia to continue cooperation on fighting coronavirus

In a videoconference late on Monday, Jalali recalled seriousness of the virus at the international level, saying that curbing it requires cooperation among all countries.

Referring to the measures taken by Iran in fighting the disease and confirming them by the World Health Organization (WHO), he stressed the need for keeping up humanitarian aid by the friendly states, especially Russia, to prevent spread of the disease.

Russian deputy health minister commended medical personnel as national champions and soldiers of the frontline, describing actions taken by Iran as brave and powerful.

He voiced Russian Health Ministry's readiness for any cooperation with Iran's health system.

Meanwhile, Jalali discussed bilateral and international cooperation with Russian Senator Igor Morozov, member of the Council of the Federation Committee for Foreign Affairs, earlier on Monday.

During the meeting, Jalali appreciated Russia's aid to Iran in fighting coronavirus, saying that cooperation among the countries is necessary to counter US sanctions amid coronavirus epidemic.

Morozov, for his part, described US unilateral sanctions as an instrument for mounting pressure on independent states, contending that the sanctions are running counter to humanitarian laws.

He further noted that his country is mulling to send more aid packages to Iran.

