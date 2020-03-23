Mar 23, 2020, 11:02 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83725343
0 Persons

Tags

Iran, Italy FMs express regret over coronavirus deaths

Iran, Italy FMs express regret over coronavirus deaths

Tehran, March 23, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio on Monday discussed coronavirus outbreak in the two countries on a phone talk and expressed sympathy over the death of the Italian and Iranian nationals.

During the telephone conversation, Zarif referred to US insistence on continuing unilateral, illegal and inhumane sanctions against the Iranian nation, stressing the need for stopping and not enforcing the cruel sanctions.

Ealier, Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said that 8,376 people out of a total of 23,049 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,812 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 8 =