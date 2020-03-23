EU will support Iran to receive loan from IMF: Borrell

"We are going to support this request because these countries are in a very difficult situation mainly due to the US sanctions that prevent them from having income by selling their oil," Borrell said after talks with EU foreign ministers.

The bloc is preparing to send 20 million euros' (USD 21.5 million) worth of humanitarian aid to Iran and Venezuela in the coming weeks, he said.

Tehran and Caracas are both under swingeing US sanctions aimed at starving their regimes of income, Borrell said, stressing that shipments of food, medicine and medical equipment should not be affected.

"This has to be reaffirmed because many believe that if they participate in this kind of humanitarian trade they can be sanctioned," he said.

"This is not the case but it has to be reaffirmed in order for everybody to understand that they can participate in this kind of humanitarian help."

Last week, Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said that Iran has requested dlrs five billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in the CORONA campaign package of Rapid Financial Instrument.

Hemmati wrote in his Instagram page that of the Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva announced that the world community has wanted the IMF to help the world fight the coronavirus and the IMF was to offer $5bn in emergency funding for countries hit by the virus.

