Iran calls for postponing 2020 Olympic Games

ِGiven the recent events and the spread of the coronavirus in the world, as well as the cancellation of a number of major continental and global competitions, including qualification games, rumors have been promoted over suspending 2020 Olympic Games, Head of National Olympic Committee of Iran Reza Salehi Amiri in a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach elaborate on Iranian squad condition and called for delaying 2020 Tokyo Games.

In his letter, Salehi Amiri said unfortunately due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Iran, some of the Iranian citizens have succumbed to death and many other have bene infected so far.

He added that all flights from Iran and vice versa have been canceled until further notice and all teams with were supposed to participate in qualification games faced problems.

Referring to cancellation of some fields in qualification stage like wrestling, swimming, water polo and weightlifting, he said most of the Asian states like India, Japan and South Korea have faced challenges.

Salehi Amir urged Thomas Bach to present his final decision over postponing qualification and Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, IOC director for public relations John MacLeod responded Salehi Amiri’s letter, saying IOC executive committee has recently announced its commitment with regard to holding games in the due time and has urged international federations to present a new timetable for qualification games.

He urged Salehi Amiri to take advantage of other coronavirus- affected states for holding camps in third countries which have been less affected by COVID19.

