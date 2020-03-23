Iranian nation to overcome US’ sanctions, COVID19

In his message to Iranians, nationals in Sweden and all those who celebrate Nowruz, Ahmad Masoumifar expressed his congratulation over the New Year.

Unfortunately, in the New Year people in the world as well as Iranians are involved with coronavirus, he said.

The great Iranian nation has always stood against natural disasters and accidents by establishing cooperation, efforts and solidarity, he added.

Undoubtedly, US’ illegal and unfair sanctions increased Iranians’ sufferings with regard to sending medical and health consignments.

Iranian diplomat wished dignity, happiness and promotion for all Iranians.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Monday that 8,376 people out of a total of 23,049 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,812 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,411 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 127 people succumbed to death due to the deadly virus, he added.

