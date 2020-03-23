Rouhani: Saving lives requires orchestrated cooperation in world

In his phone conversation, he congratulated Kais Saied over the National Day of Tunisia and hoped for reinforcing Iran-Tunisia cooperation in the new era as well as boosting interactions in regional and regional fields.

Iran has no limitation for developing cooperation with Tunisia, he said urging for taking advantage of potentials.

Referring to the outbreak of coronavirus, Rouhani said all governments and nations should stand by each other to fight the pandemic.

Stressing the fact that US Administration has escalated cruel measures against Iranian nation, Rouhani said preventing sending drug, humanitarian aid and banking ties for fulfilling Iranians’ needs is in contradiction with humanitarian and UN regulations.

Iranian president urged other countries to condemn US’ inhumane acts, saying Tunisia as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council is responsible for taking strides to call on the international community to stand against cruel and inhuman sanctions.

President Rouhani also described as important developing regional and international cooperation between Iran and Tunisia and both countries’ efforts in line with establishing peace and security in the region and defending oppressed Palestinians’ rights.

Meanwhile, Saied praised Iran’s firm stance with regard to regional, international and Islamic World issues.

He emphasized the importance of promoting all-out cooperation with Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tunisian president criticized US’ inhumane sanctions against Iran, saying all countries are now involved with coronavirus and the UN should belong to all states.

Iran and Tunisia will stand together for fighting international challenges namely COVID19.

