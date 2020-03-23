Envoy: US’ sanctions deprive people of medical facilities

“This is while, unilateral and cruel sanctions have deprived the Iranian nation of its natural right to sufficient health and medical necessities,” Mahmoud Heidari wrote in his article which was published in Bosnian media including ‘Sarajevo Times’.

“With the arrival of the new coronavirus to Iran and the resulting problems arising from the lack of supplies, the country is on the brink of a being a victim to a huge crime which has targeted the whole humanity and the human conscience,” he added.

“On one hand, the innocent people are facing the threat of the coronavirus.”

“On the other, cruel sanctions have impeded the arrival of aid to them.”

“The Iranian nation has proven that it has always stood up for the oppressed people all over the world in the past five decades. Even the vast propaganda campaigns launched by enemies could not hide this fact and all those free human beings and advocates of humanity certify this,” he noted.

“Recently, Iran’s President, Mr. Hassan Rouhani, has sent a letter to the head of European Commission and the head of the European Council, reminding the fact that the Islamic Republic is facing serious obstacles and shortcomings which are the results of two years of vast illegal sanctions, the maximum pressure campaign, and systemic sabotage of the government of the United States.”

“The Iranian president reminds that the defeat of the coronavirus is an international duty and saying: There is no doubt that in the face of a dangerous global epidemic, Tehran and Qom are not far from Paris, London and New York, and any policy that weakens the economic structure and medical system, and limits financial resources for crisis management, will have direct effects on the fight against the epidemic in other countries.”

“In the letter, President Rouhani says: Sanctions against Iran -and following them by other nations- are not only illegal and contrary to UN Security Council resolution, but also unethical and inhumane, and its inhumane dimension today concerns no longer only the Iranian people, but the people of the region, and it encompasses other countries as well; this is not a collective punishment of the Iranian people, but a collective punishment against all humanity.”

“Therefore, it is expected that the bright hears and sublime human beings that care about the humanity do their responsibility to work to put an end to this illegal, cruel and uncivilized act which has been imposed by a hegemonic power to the world.”.

