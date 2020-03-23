Diplomat terms US sanctions as big roadblock on fighting COVID19

In his letter, Keshavarzzadeh said the efforts made by Iran to fight coronavirus have been verified by the World Health Organization and expressed hope for overcoming the infectious disease soon.

He also lauded China’s efforts in containing coronavirus, saying China’s successful experiences in controlling COVID19 will be useful for other countries.

Since the outbreak of coronavirus in China, Iran stood by Chinese people and government, he noted.

Despite its problems, coronavirus has reinforced Iran-China cooperation.

Iranian diplomatic mission in China is ready to maintain cooperation with China and especially Chinese media, Keshavarzzadeh reiterated.

Iranian ambassador praised the efforts made by China Central Television and especially the Persian language department for making programs to support Iran in fighting coronavirus.

