Envoy: Iran fighting COVID-19, sanctions simultaneously

Chegeni noted that coronavirus outbreak has now reached a dangerous level, has put the health security of many countries at risk and has led the world towards economic depression.

Iran is facing many challenges and is now achieving experiences in fighting coronavirus, he added.

Iran has honestly stood against COVID-19 since the first case was found, he said, adding that the World Health Organization has confirmed that Iran achieved progress in containing the pandemic.

Despite many problems in having access to the international market which has been caused by the US sanctions, Iran has continued fighting coronavirus.

No country is able to control such a dangerous and bad crisis alone, he reiterated.

Iran enjoys one of the most powerful healthcare systems in the region and has so far had significant achievements in fighting coronavirus, Chegeni said, adding that an Iranian knowledge-based company has made a drug to cure lung disorder for COVID-19 patients.

He went on to say that sanctions escalate the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the form of medical requirement shortage and access to financial resources.

Lack of medical, pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment like scrubs and drugs increased the number of victims in Iran, the Iranian diplomat said.

The hypocritical US Administration has claimed that human resources, including food and medicine, are exempt from anti-Iran sanctions, but prohibiting Iranian banks from having access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and blatant US threats against foreign banks prevented them from having trade with them.

Iran does not need US aid for fighting coronavirus since we do not trust Washington’s suggestions and claims.

Thanks to medical limitations caused by the US sanctions, Iranians have paid a heavy price over the last few weeks.

The international community should consider the impacts of the US on humanitarian aid and prevent further accidents.

