Iran's Parviz Khan Border Crossing, open for trade activities

Parviz Khan official border is one of the most important border crossings between Iran and Iraq.

Muslem Ahmadi Nasr said on Monday that the official border of Parviz Khan is constantly being used for export and trade with Iraq.

"Kermanshah Customs Office and Parvizkhan Customs Office provided sanitary items and disinfectants for this terminal, Ghasre Shirin Municipality, and other applicant organs in the city and the surrounding villages," he added.

Ahmadi Nasr noted that trucks waiting in the parking lots before the border and the roads leading to the border were driven to the customs border post and left for customs clearance.

"In addition to export goods, customs formalities for transit goods and petroleum products are also being carried out from the official border of Parviz Khan, with a total volume of one thousand trucks a day," the general manager of Parviz Khan Customs said.

Qasr-e Shirn is situated on the west of Kermanshah Province and has 186 kilometers joint border with Iraq along which there are two border passages of Parviz Khan and Khosravi.



More than 50 percent of Iran’s export commodities are transferred to Iraq through Parviz Khan Border Crossing.

