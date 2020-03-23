Envoy: 2nd MSF consignment sent to Iran

“In addition to drugs and equipment necessary for doctors and nurses, the shipment also includes equipment of a mobile hospital which will be launched with coordination of Iranian Health Ministry,” he wrote on his Twitter account adding that the first consignment was sent to Tehran last night.

Doctors Without Borders is an international humanitarian medical non-governmental organization of French origin best known for its projects in conflict zones and in countries affected by endemic diseases.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 7,913 people out of a total of 21,638 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,685 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

