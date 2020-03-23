Italy’s ANAC deplores imposition of sanctions on Iran

The letter by Associazione Nazionale Autori Cinematografici (ANAC) letter was released in response to a recent letter by the Iranian artists.

We condemn any sanction in this critical situation which causes various problems for supplying facilities, the statement reads.

The Italian body urged governments to be united regardless of differences to save people’s life.

It also expressed support for Iranian artists’ letter and urged all citizens to sign it.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, a group of Iranian artists on March 20 wrote a letter addressing world artists over US sanctions.

In their letter, Iranian artists wanted to know what international artists are thinking about with regard to the conditions of Iranian COVID19 patients, kids and elderly people.

Meanwhile, Head of Cinema Organization of Iran Hossein Entezami wrote on his Twitter account: “Iranian artists’ letter to the artists of the world: Iranian are facing the Corona crisis & the crisis of Unjustly Imposed Sanctions.”

“It’s important to know it when our large numbers of infected are waiting for their turn and facing shortages of medical supplies, what will you do?” he added.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 7,913 people out of a total of 21,638 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,685 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish