Russian official slams US sanctions on Iran

"The #COVID-19 pandemic dictates the need for solidarity of all states," Russia's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna and the International Atomic Energy Agency Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

"Why #Venezuela and #Iran remain subject to sanctions? Why #Russia, #China and #Cuba only provide assistance to #Italy in the difficult moment? Where is #EU and where is #US? Something is wrong in today’s world," he added.

Earlier in an interview with Russian media 'TASS', the Iranian Ambassador to Russia said that the US should be accountable to the international community for its cruel sanctions against the Iranian nation, adding that sanctions must be lifted during the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, ‘Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov called for the removal of the US cruel sanctions against Iran.

He said Russia has once again urged the US to stop the inhuman policy of imposing unilateral sanctions against Iran which has faced health issues due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Ryabkov said Americans are certainly aware of the difference between sending humanitarian consignments individually to Iran and the inability to receive the revenues of exports which are necessary for implementing health programs.

This is while high-ranking US officials do not avoid distorting realities and pursue their geopolitical objectives, he added.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish