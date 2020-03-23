Zarif: US impeding global fight against COVID-19

"Iranian people appreciate the growing global campaign of government & civil society leaders calling for the lifting of illegal U.S. sanctions," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.



He added: "U.S. is NOT listening, impeding global fight against #COVID19."



"The ONLY remedy: DEFY U.S. mass punishment," Zarif noted.



"MORAL & PRAGMATIC imperative."

Earlier in an interview with Brazilian media ‘Folha de S.Paulo’, Iranian top diplomat said the US Medical Terrorism impeded Iran's effective reaction against the coronavirus pandemic.

The US maximum pressure against Iran blocks exports "so, we have fewer resources for investment", he added.

Iran is a rich country but due to sanctions we do not have the necessary resources to serve affected people, he noted.

It makes no difference for banking restrictions whether you want to buy humanitarian goods or not, Zarif said, in reference to the cut-off link of SWIFT Interbank Financial Telecom of Central Bank of Iran by the US Department of Treasury.

Moreover, due to the US sanctions, European manufactures of medical equipment do not maintain trade with Iran, he said, adding that the US imposes economic and medical sanctions against Iran in different shapes.

Zarif said that the US sanctions on Iran amount to Crimes Against Humanity.

