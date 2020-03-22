Iran's envoy talks with Belarusian Muslim community leaders on phone

In a phone conversation with Abu Bakr Shabanovich, congratulated him and Belarus Muslims Community on Mab’ath (marking anniversary of the day when Muhammad (PBUH) was ordered by Allah to declare his Prophethood to the world).

Belarusian Mufti, for his part, expressed solidarity with Iranian people over the difficult situation arising from coronavirus outbreak, saying that Belarusian Muslims are standing beside the Iranian people.

In separate phone talks with Haj Mir Reza Khan and Karbalaei Mashuq, Belarusian Shia leaders, Yari congratulated them and the country's Shias on the Mab’ath of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), messenger of affection, friendship and peace.

Shia leader, for their parts, congratulated Iranian people on Mab'ath and sympathized with families of coronavirus victims.

