Iran embassy stresses facilitating transit at Bulgaria border

The statement was released in response to a video clip made by an Iranian driver with regard to his problems at Romani border and another clip regarding stopping Iranian trucks at Romania-Bulgaria border.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the world, Europe is now regarded as one of the main epicenters and strict regulations have been set at borders.

Accordingly, Bulgaria Health Ministry on March 18 temporarily banned entrance of many countries’ nationals like those of France, Germany, the UK and Iran in line with fighting coronavirus.

Thanks to consultations held between Iranian embassy and Bulgarian officials all trucks stopped at Romani-Bulgaria border have been transferred to Bulgaria-Turkey border, the statement reads.

Following the efforts made by Iranian embassy in Ankara, It added that the first group of trucks entered Turkey.

The second group were stopped at border to stay there for 14-day quarantine.

The second group also received permission to enter Turkey.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said earlier on Sunday that consultations are underway with Romanian, Bulgarian and Turkish customs officials to facilitate commute of Iranian trucks at border crossings.

He noted that consultations have been made with customs officials in Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey to facilitate commute of Iranian trucks stranded in long queue at border points.

Mousavi advised Iranian drivers to call Iranian embassies in case of facing such problem.

9376**1424

