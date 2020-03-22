Mar 22, 2020, 6:12 PM
Iran’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh makes donations to his hometown to fight COVID19

Rashat, March 22, IRNA - Iranian football player Alireza Jahanbakhsh who is now playing for Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club donated 500 million rials(more than 11000 euros) to his hometown iin the northern province of Gilan to fight coronavirus spread.

Speaking to IRNA, secretary of Gilan football committee Farzad Siri said Jahanbakhsh has given his donation to Gilan health crisis management committee.

He has also helped people of Qazvin in fighting coronavirus.

Earlier, Iranian football coach Ali Karimi and Iranian Football Defender Jalal Hosseini helped Gilan hospitals in buying medical and health rquipment, he noted.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 7,913 people out of a total of 21,638 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,685 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,028 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 129 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

The 26-year-old player joined Brighton 18 months ago.

Following  Andranik Teymourian and Ashkan Dejagah, Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh became the 3rd Iranian footballer to score in Premier League history.

