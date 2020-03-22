Iran’s Alireza Jahanbakhsh makes donations to his hometown to fight COVID19

Speaking to IRNA, secretary of Gilan football committee Farzad Siri said Jahanbakhsh has given his donation to Gilan health crisis management committee.

He has also helped people of Qazvin in fighting coronavirus.

Earlier, Iranian football coach Ali Karimi and Iranian Football Defender Jalal Hosseini helped Gilan hospitals in buying medical and health rquipment, he noted.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Sunday that 7,913 people out of a total of 21,638 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,685 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 1,028 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 129 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

The 26-year-old player joined Brighton 18 months ago.

Following Andranik Teymourian and Ashkan Dejagah, Brighton's Alireza Jahanbakhsh became the 3rd Iranian footballer to score in Premier League history.

