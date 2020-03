The European Seismological Agency (EMSC) said the earthquake measured 5.3 magnitude and struck a wide area north of the capital, Zagreb, at 6.23 A.M local time.

The epicentre was 7km north of Zagreb at a depth of 10km.

A 15 year-old-boy was killed.

Mousavi in his message expressed sympathy with the Croatian government and nation, especially the victims of the disaster.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish