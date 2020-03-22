Spox: Consultations underway to ease commute of Iranian trucks

Mousavi made the remarks in reaction to a video released with regard to stopping Iranian trucks at Romani, Bulgaria and turkey borders.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the world, Europe has turned out to be one of the main the epicenters and strict regulations have been set at Europe’s borders including European nationals.

Accordingly, Iranian diplomatic missions in Europe and also all in regional and neighboring states have been ready since last month as they introduced some experts to pursue the issue, he added.

He noted that consultations have been made with customs officials in Romania, Bulgaria and Turkey to facilitate commute of Iranian trucks stranded in long queue at border points.

Mousavi advised Iranian drivers to call Iranian embassies in case of facing such problem.

