Official: COVID-19 death toll hits 1,685 in Iran

Jahanpour said that 1,028 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 129 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

He noted that 249 new cases in Tehran, 17 in Qom, 38 in Gilan, 60 in Alborz, 36 in Markazi, 36 in Mazandaran, 29 in Qazvin, 10 in Golestan, 42 in Razavi Khorasan, 26 in Fars, 33 in Lorestan, 57 in East Azarbaijan, 22 in Khuzestan, 84 in Yazd, 28 in Zanjan, 16 in Kordestan, 19 in Ardebil, 7 in Kermanshah, 8 in Kerman, 19 in Hamedan, 12 in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, 15 in Sistan and Baluchestan, 2 in Hormuzgan 17 in Ilam, 15 in South Khorasan, 28 in North Khorasan, 2 in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, 14 in West Azarbaijan have been affected by virus.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish