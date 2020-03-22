PBO grants Euro 780m to Iran's Health Ministry to fight coronavirus outbreak

On Feb 21, 2020 too, Head of Plan and Budget Organization of Iran Mohammad Baqer Nobakht announced that Ministry of Health and Medical Education has been equipped to take preemptive measures to counter outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

Plan and Budget Organization will allocate any amount of money needed to protect the lives of the people, Nobakht told reporters after casting his vote for the 11th parliamentary election and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts began in Iran in that date.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, has affected thousands of people across the world, while 2,236 have been killed mostly in China.

Also, four cases were confirmed as dead in Qom, 140 km south of the Iranian capital, and 18 have been affected across Iran.

Elaborating on Iran's counter-coronavirus moves, Nobakht said a session with the participation of President Hassan Rouhani was held on Thursday and a headquarters was set up to follow up on the issue.

