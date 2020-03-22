Belarusian president congratulates Iran on Nowruz

In his message, Lukashenko said Iran and Belarus will be able to reinforce bilateral cooperation through making joint efforts.

He hoped for opening new chapter in Iran-Belarus political, trade and cultural cooperation by making joint efforts.

Lukashenko also wished for health of the Iranian president and success, peace and dignity for Iranian people.

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish