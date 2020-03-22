Mar 22, 2020, 1:43 PM
Belarusian president congratulates Iran on Nowruz

Tehran, March 22, IRNA – Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in a message on Sunday congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on the new Iranian year known as 'Nowruz'.

In his message, Lukashenko said Iran and Belarus will be able to reinforce bilateral cooperation through making joint efforts.

He hoped for opening new chapter in Iran-Belarus political, trade and cultural cooperation by making joint efforts.

Lukashenko also wished for health of the Iranian president and success, peace and dignity for Iranian people.

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

