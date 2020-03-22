Envoy: 1st MSF charter flight leaves Bordeaux for Tehran

The first charter flight of ‘Doctors Without Borders’ including field hospital, medicine, mask, medical cloths and other equipment headed for Tehran, Qasemi wrote in his Twitter account.

In the current anxious world of coronavirus, reinforcing global solidarity is necessary, he added.

Doctors Without Borders, is an international humanitarian medical non-governmental organization of French origin best known for its projects in conflict zones and in countries affected by endemic diseases.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 7,635 people out of a total of 20,610 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,556 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

