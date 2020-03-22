Supreme Leader addresses nation on auspicious birth anniversary of Islamic prophet

During the televised speech which is also aired live on Twitter and Instagram, the Supreme Leader also touches upon the advent of the new Iranian year, Nowruz.

The speech is also available live on his official website, Khamenei.ir.

The Supreme Leader used to address the nation from the holy tomb of the 8th Shiite Imam Reza (AS) in Mashad on the opening day of the new Iranian year annually but this year the program was cancelled due to healthcare concerns because of coronavirus spread in Iran.

