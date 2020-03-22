Mar 22, 2020, 12:01 PM
Journalist ID: 1843
News Code: 83723542
0 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader addresses nation on auspicious birth anniversary of Islamic prophet

Supreme Leader addresses nation on auspicious birth anniversary of Islamic prophet

Tehran, March 22, IRNA – The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei addressed the nation on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which is regarded as a major celebration across the Islamic world on Sunday morning.

During the televised speech which is also aired live on Twitter and Instagram, the Supreme Leader also touches upon the advent of the new Iranian year, Nowruz.

The speech is also available live on his official website, Khamenei.ir.

The Supreme Leader used to address the nation from the holy tomb of the 8th Shiite Imam Reza (AS) in Mashad on the opening day of the new Iranian year annually but this year the program was cancelled due to healthcare concerns because of coronavirus spread in Iran.

1424**1430

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 11 =