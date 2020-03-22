N. Korea's FM congratulates Iranian counterpart on 'New Year'

The message also reads: "I hope the traditional relations, friendship and cooperation between the two countries will be further strengthened in politics, economics, culture and other fields."

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon also wished Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif success in his message.

Nowruz is the national New Year festivity celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, and the Kurdish regions of Iraq, Turkey and Syria, and throughout Central Asia.

It is a springtime celebration whose activities symbolize rebirth of the earth and the link between humans and nature, Nowruz itself - which is Farsi for New Day - is steeped in ancient myths and fiction, as well as traditions and symbols.

