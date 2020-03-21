Mar 21, 2020, 9:58 PM
French Muslims donate to Sabzevar medical centers to buy anti-COVID 19 equipment

Sabzevar, March 21, IRNA – French Muslims and scientific society donated 1,000 euro to Hakim Sabzevari University to by medical and health equipment for Sabzevar medical centers.

Director of Hakim Sabzevari University for international scientific cooperation Gholam Ali Farzi said the humanitarian donation has been provided by a number of French Muslims and students aiming to control and confront coronavirus pandemic.

He added that a ventilator system had also been donated to Hakim Sabzevari University last week.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 7,635 people out of a total of 20,610 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,556 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

