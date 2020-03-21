French Muslims donate to Sabzevar medical centers to buy anti-COVID 19 equipment

Director of Hakim Sabzevari University for international scientific cooperation Gholam Ali Farzi said the humanitarian donation has been provided by a number of French Muslims and students aiming to control and confront coronavirus pandemic.

He added that a ventilator system had also been donated to Hakim Sabzevari University last week.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 7,635 people out of a total of 20,610 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,556 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

