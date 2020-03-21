Official: Iran trade value hits $85b in one year

Mahdi Mir Ashrafi referred to facilitating and removing customs’ barriers for preventing products pile-up, supporting production and all-out cooperation to help government specially in fighting coronavirus as two important measures taken last year.

Despite the most serious sanctions imposed by US, Iranian people and officials’ resistance against sanctions brought about many achievements, he added.

He noted that foreign trade volume reached 170m tons worth $85b.

9376**1424

