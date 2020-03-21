Envoy: US’ sanctions destroy common goal of fighting COVID19

Coronavirus is a common threat to humanity and containing it requires a collective determination, Qasemi wrote in embassy Twitter account.

Coronavirus pandemic stresses the importance of maintaining all-out cooperation, he added.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message said "#COVID19 is a matter of life and death and countering it is the duty of all nations.”

He also sent a letter to American people, saying “The Iranian people value friendship and respect based on the principles of dignity and humanity and respond positively to overtures based on such values."

"Simultaneously, they are ready to resist pressure and threats, as they have heroically throughout history," he reiterated.

In the meantime, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi expressed readiness to help the US to control coronavirus outbreak there and said Washington should remove anti-Iran sanctions if its sincere with its claim of helping Iran.

