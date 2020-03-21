Russia stresses lifting US’ anti-Iran sanctions

Ryabkov made the remarks in reaction to US allegations against Russia which accused Moscow of taking hostile measures in energy field and promoting a fake-information campaign in media;

He said Russia has once again urged US to stop inhuman policy of imposing unilateral sanctions against Iran which has faced health issues due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

He said Americans certainly are aware of the difference between sending humanitarian consignments individually to Iran and the inability to receive the incomes of exports which are necessary for implementing health programs.

This is while high-raking US’ officials do not avoid distorting realities and pursue their geopolitical objectives, he added.

Meanwhile, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Yuri Ushakov in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali on Friday stressed Russia support of Iran against US’ cruel sanctions.

