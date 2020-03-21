Bosnians offer solidarity with Iran on fighting COVID19

The ceremony took place on the occasion of the first day of spring which coincides with the new Iranian year called Nowruz in Sarajevo City Hall in a symbolic ceremony which was attended by Sarajevo mayor, Iranian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Mahmoud Heidari and a group of journalists.

Addressing the ceremony, Heidari thanked Sarajevo mayor and Bosnian people for their solidarity, saying its shows strong relations and friendship between two countries.

Despite the fact that Nowruz has great position among Bosnians but due to the importance of fighting coronavirus the ceremony has been canceled, he added.

Iranian ambassador reminded that Tehran and Sarajevo have recently signed sisterhood MoU, saying Sarajevo Mayor’s valuable initiative is regarded as a positive step in line with reinforcing relations among people.

He wished happiness and calmness for Iranians, Bosnians and all people around the world.

Meanwhile, Sarajevo Mayor Abdulah Skaka referred to Iranians’ contribution during Bosnia and Herzegovina war and stressed Bosnians’ support for Iranians in fighting coronavirus.

He wished immediated recovery for those who have been affected by the virus.

Overcoming this challenge requires cooperation among countries in the world, he said adding that patience, cooperation and accountability are only ways to defeat coronavirus.

Head of Iran's Health Ministry Public Relations Office Kianoush Jahanpour said on Saturday that 7,635 people out of a total of 20,610 infected by the coronavirus have survived the deadly disease while 1,556 have unfortunately succumbed to death.

Jahanpour said that 996 new affected cases have been detected since yesterday.

Over the last 24 hours, 123 people succumbed to death due to the virus, he added.

