Iran defense minister congratulates counterparts on Nowruz

Hatami wished peace and stability for those countries a world without violence and war.

He noted that Nowruz as a common heritage for regional states will pave the way for developing cooperation in various fields.

He also wished success and dignity for regional government, armed forces and people.

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan..

