Iran's hospital beds have doubled in past six years: Rouhani

The president said in his message that with special investment in health sector and Information Technology, today we are endeavoring to contain coronavirus in a situation where hospital beds have doubled in the past six years since he took office.

He said that the country's Internet bandwidth - that Iranainain people need it now more than ever before - more than 44 times in 2 years, domestic traffic 340 times more.

Meanwhile, he said on Friday that the Iranian nation during the outgoing year enjoyed much more internet link.

He said that the year which just concluded, Iranians created an epic by running the country's economy without reliance on oil revenues.

He said despite the pressures imposed on the people, economy and oil industry, Iran managed for the first time to control the country without using oil money.

Rouhani said that during the first three quarters of the Iranian year, the economic growth was positive both with and without oil.

