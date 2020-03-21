Pakistani nation demands removal of anti-Iran sanctions: minister

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said in response to a question of IRNA at a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday that the US sanctions against Iran are affecting country’s fight against coronavirus so, they should be lifted immediately.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan once again termed sanctions against Iran as cruel.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s ministers of foreign affairs, health, aviation and religious affairs have also demanded removal of sanctions from Iran.

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday in a tweet saying the US sanctions are adding to Iranian people's miseries, demanded the international community to assist Iran in mitigating the common COVID-19 challenge.

According to Public Relations office of Iran’s health ministry cases of COVID-19 infection reached 20,610 in Iran with death toll mounted to 1,556 in the country.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish