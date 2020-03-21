Armenian PM wishes Iran victory over COVID-19 soon

"Happy #Nowruz to friendly people of Iran and those celebrating it!," Pashinyan wrote in his Twitter account.

Nowruz (meaning new day in Persian) marks the first day of spring and Persian New Year that is celebrated across the world by various countries, particularly in Afghanistan, Albania, Azerbaijan, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan.

"May Almighty God bestow upon you speedy victory over #COVID19!," he added.

He noted: "Let this holiday bring your families health, love and warmth!"

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Friday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 19,644 with death toll mounted to 1,433.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish