Iran, France carry prisoner swap

An innocent Iranian who has been imprisoned in France for baseless allegations and without counsel rights as well as fair trial was released after judiciary officials took action to extradite a French prisoner, the statement added.

The swap took place after Judiciary has decided to heed the studies carried by the relevant security institutes to help release Iranian prisoners as a duty to support Iranians residing abroad, he said, without giving the names of the two prisoners.

8072**1416

