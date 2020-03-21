Mar 21, 2020, 8:44 AM
Iran, France carry prisoner swap

Tehran, March 21, IRNA – Iran and France each freed a prisoner on the first day of the new year, Friday, Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili announced in a statement.

An innocent Iranian who has been imprisoned in France for baseless allegations and without counsel rights as well as fair trial was released after judiciary officials took action to extradite a French prisoner, the statement added.  

The swap took place after Judiciary has decided to heed the studies carried by the relevant security institutes to help release Iranian prisoners as a duty to support Iranians residing abroad, he said, without giving the names of the two prisoners.

