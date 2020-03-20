Mar 21, 2020, 1:18 AM
FM Zarif, Borrell discuss developments on coronavirus outbreak

Tehran, March 20, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell in a phone call late on Friday discussed latest developments on coronavirus in the World as well as the obstacles in the way of Iran's fight against the disease.

During the telephone conversation, which took place in continuation of Zarif's consultations in the form of health diplomacy, the two officials stressed the need for exposing US economic terrorism and obstacles it creates in the way of Iranian people's fight against coronavirus.

Borrell expressed solidarity with Iran and rejected US unilateral sanctions against Iranian people's health and life, urging cooperation among the countries to find effective solutions in the field.

