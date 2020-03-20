FM Zarif, Borrell discuss developments on coronavirus outbreak

During the telephone conversation, which took place in continuation of Zarif's consultations in the form of health diplomacy, the two officials stressed the need for exposing US economic terrorism and obstacles it creates in the way of Iranian people's fight against coronavirus.

Borrell expressed solidarity with Iran and rejected US unilateral sanctions against Iranian people's health and life, urging cooperation among the countries to find effective solutions in the field.

