Zarif, UN chief discuss Iran's battle against coronavirus on phone

During the phone conversation, Guterres expressed solidarity with the Iranian nation and stressed the need for removing sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation in a bid to help them successfully fight the killer virus spread.

Zarif, for his part, appreciated the UN-affiliated organizations' stances and assistance, underlining the necessity to lift the US cruel, inhumane, illegal and unilateral sanctions against the Iranian nation.

Earlier, Zarif in a phone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi urged Japan to boost its efforts to remove US’ unilateral and illegal sanctions against Iran.

Zarif also reviewed the latest regional and international developments with the Japanese minister and appreciated the contributions made by his government and people for fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

