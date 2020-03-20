Iran, Kyrgyzstan emphasize urgent need to fight against COVID19

Iranian and Kyrgyz diplomats also discussed the need for lifting US’ illegal and unilateral sanctions which have targeted Iranians’ life and health.

Zarif also held phone call with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi over regional and international developments.

He appreciated the contributions made by his government and people for fighting the coronavirus outbreak in Iran.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Friday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 19,644 with death toll having mounted to 1,433 in the country..

