Qatar sends 2nd anti-COVID19 consignment to Iran

The consignment consists of seven tons of medical and health equipment.

Iranian Ambassador to Qatar Mohammad Ali Sobhani expressed gratitude for the Qatari Emir for his humanitarian donations.

During the ceremony which was held with the attendance of the CEO of Qatar Airways Akbar Al Baker, Qatari diplomats and officials of Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), he praised efforts made by Qatar Airways and other Qatari officials.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Ali-Reza Raeesi said on Friday that the cases of COVID-19 infection reached 19,644 with death toll having mounted to 1,433 in the country.

Iran has taken numerous steps to stop the spread of the disease, from shutting down schools and universities to canceling cultural and religious gatherings. It is also constantly disinfecting and sanitizing public places.

