President Rouhani felicitates Supreme Leader on New Year

In a telephone conversation in the early hours of the Iranian New Year, President Rouhani offered congratulations to the Supreme Leader on Nowruz and hoped problems would be solved, more great projects launched, economy and culture sectors experience more prosperity and good developments occur in people's lives.

Rouhani expressed hope that with the support of the nation, the country will overcome bitter and difficult days, conquer over the lethal coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Supreme Leader also congratulated the President and the large family of the Iranian nation on the New Year, wishing the government more success in serving the country and the people.

Ayatollah Khamenei in a message on Friday morning congratulated the Iranian nation on the New Year and appreciated the work of the Iranian medical staff who are bravely fighting the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Nowruz is the national New Year festivity celebrated in Iran, Afghanistan, and the Kurdish regions of Iraq, Turkey and Syria, and throughout Central Asia.

It is a springtime celebration whose activities symbolize rebirth and the link between humans and nature, Nowruz itself - which is Farsi for New Day - is steeped in ancient myths and fiction, as well as traditions and symbols.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish