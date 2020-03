Talking to IRNA on Thursday, Mousa Alizadeh-Tabatabaei said that he wished success for the Iraqi politicians in their efforts for the country's construction, stability and security.

Last Tuesday, Iraq's President Barham Salih assigned Adnan Al-Zarfi for forming the country's new government and to be an interim leader of the government.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish