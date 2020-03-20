Lifting US sanctions turned into global demand: Ambassador

Talking to Al-Mayadeen satellite television channel, he added that Iran's medical personnel is fighting with the viral outbreak with all in its power, saying that main problem faced by Iran is the US sanctions blocking the import of medical equipment to Iran.

Fighting coronavirus outbreak is the responsibility which lies on the entire region, he said, noting that the US has launched a media and psychological warfare to undermine the Iranian people.

Noting that Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are supporting the US' anti-Iran sanctions, he said that it is better for Bahrain to secure safety of its people instead of making statements against Iran.

