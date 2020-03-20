Zarif confers with Kenyan, Bulgarian, Nigerian counterparts on phone

In a phone call with Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, Zarif discussed coronavirus outbreak and destructive role of US cruel sanctions in hampering fight against the disease.

In another phone call, Zarif also shared views with Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva on the viral outbreak and adverse impacts of the US sanctions on containing spread of the highly contagious disease.

Iranian top diplomat also briefed Nigeria's Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama on problems created by coronavirus spread in the country and obstacles created by the US cruel sanctions in the way of fighting the disease.

